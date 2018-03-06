Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “Asia-Pacific Cloud Firewall Management Market Report 2017”.

Introduction

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Cloud Firewall Management market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Cloud Firewall Management for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), including

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Asia-Pacific Cloud Firewall Management market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Cloud Firewall Management sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Verizon Communications

AT&T

Symantec Corporation

Fortinet

Solutionary

Secureworks

Computer Sciences Corporations

Centurylink

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Managed Firewall

Managed Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Unified Threat Management

Vulnerability Management

Compliance Management

Distributed Denial Of Service

Managed Security Information And Event Management

Identity And Access Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Cloud Firewall Management for each application, includin

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

