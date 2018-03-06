Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “Asia-Pacific Cloud Firewall Management Market Report 2017”.
Introduction
In this report, the Asia-Pacific Cloud Firewall Management market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Cloud Firewall Management for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), including
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Asia-Pacific Cloud Firewall Management market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Cloud Firewall Management sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Verizon Communications
AT&T
Symantec Corporation
Fortinet
Solutionary
Secureworks
Computer Sciences Corporations
Centurylink
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Managed Firewall
Managed Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
Unified Threat Management
Vulnerability Management
Compliance Management
Distributed Denial Of Service
Managed Security Information And Event Management
Identity And Access Management
Antivirus/Antimalware
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Cloud Firewall Management for each application, includin
BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Telecom and IT
Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods
Energy and Utilities
Education
Others
