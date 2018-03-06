All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Is Expected To Grow At Highest CAGR From 2018 To 2023

​All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Size, Share, Manufacturers, And Trends Analysis 2018 Report include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Report provides Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) vehicle Market Information Report by Product (sports ATV, sports utility ATV, utility ATV and Others), Application (sports & recreation, agriculture, military & defense and forestry) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Key Players:

Arctic Cat, Bombardier Recreational Products, CECTEK, CFmoto, Honda Motors, Kawasaki Motors Corporation, HiSun Motors, John Deere and KYMCO. In 2016, these companies accounted for a share of XX% of the global market.

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Highlights:

Although the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry has not fully recovered ever since the recession, the recently stabilizing industry is witnessing a change in fortune with growing demand for All Terrain Vehicle (ATV)s.

Riding an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) requires great skills and technique in order to prevent accidents. Various institutes and training centers have been developed to help the new riders to build specific skills and techniques for operating such vehicles. These training institutes provide an understanding about the challenges of driving a 600-pound bike in the dirt. The programs that the training centers develops are designed in such a way that they provide understanding about the skills and training to handle the bike. All the institutes of adventure bike have programs that can range from low-cost single day session to multiple sessions which enable the riders to take up sessions as per their convenience. The increasing popularity and development of All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) training centers will, therefore, drive the market in future.

The growth in the development of All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) training centers will result in the growing awareness regarding all-terrain vehicles among individuals. Since, the training centers provide relevant skills and techniques, people will get more attracted towards buying the off-road bikes. This is expected to increase the sales of bikes which will impact the buying pattern of the customers.

However, increasing stringency of regulation pertaining to all-terrain vehicles rules and regulations regarding riding all-terrain vehicles across the globe are expected to significantly hinder the growth of the all-terrain vehicle market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) vehicle market has been segmented on the basis of product as sports ATV, sports utility ATV, utility ATV, and Others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as sports & recreation, agriculture, military & defense, and forestry. On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Geographic Analysis:

The ATV industry is currently flourishing in the North American region. Growing awareness regarding off- roading events has resulted in the increasing demand for all-terrain vehicles, which will in turn significantly contribute towards the growth of the all-terrain vehicle market in this region.

Europe is another attractive market for major industrial competitors in the all-terrain vehicle market. The sales of All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in the United Kingdom continue to increase with the increase in new registrations by nearly 15% in January. The ATV segment has witnessed considerable attention from both the manufacturers and the customers with sales rapidly rising in the past couple of years. Now with a steady stream of demand, manufacturers like Honda are aggressively pushing new products in the market.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing region for all-terrain vehicles mainly due to the major investments by top market players in this region, combined with the increasing popularity of all-terrain vehicles among individuals.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market Research Insights:

The report for Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

