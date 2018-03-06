Akhilesh Srivastava To Present Indian Highway Modernisation At 4th Annual Roads & Highways Forum

Akhilesh Srivastava, Chief General Manager (CGM) of IT & Highway Operations, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has been delegated to attend the 4th annual Roads & Highways forum from 9th April, 2018 to 11th April, 2018 in Singapore. The theme of the global congress is according to Marcus Evans is, “Transforming roads of the future by redefining strategic road networks.”

CGM Akhilesh Srivastava will attend the three-day international conclave and deliver presentations on topics including highway modernisation projects and analysis of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. The NHAI CGM is among the 20-plus other dignitaries from around the world who will attend the three-day forum and discuss the milestones their countries have achieved in road and highway infrastructure.

The itinerary of the Indian delegate includes expounding the highway cluster project, and the government’s efforts to integrate IT in the highway project lifecycle to enhance the speed and quality of construction, performing a cost analysis to improve the economic benefits and maximise investment benefits, and Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) to minimise congestion an ensure faster mobility.

CGM Srivastava and his co-speaker, Frederic Blanc-Brude from the World Bank, will also present their analysis of the impact OBOR will have on Asia. OBOR is China’s proposed intercontinental roadways and maritime trade network aimed at “connecting Eurasian countries and reviving the erstwhile Silk Road.”

Information to the stakeholder to put the event into context: The Government of India had earlier assigned the NHAI with a cluster initiative, which includes Wayside Amenities (Highway Village, Highway Nest, Highway Nest (Mini)), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), Road Asset Management Systems (RAMS), industrial UAVs and LiDARs for highway projects, and many more. The projects were placed under the aegis of the NHAI’s IT & Highway Operations division with Akhilesh Srivastava as the in-charge.

The WSA provides advanced and hygienic civic amenities along highways and their toll plazas; the ETC allows the instant digital transaction of toll fee; the ATMS and the RAMS provide the technology and software necessary to centralise road management and mitigate highway incidents; the UAVs and LiDARs monitor highway projects and support the ATMS and RAMS.

The topics that will be covered by the congregation includes new pavement technologies, autonomous roads and self-driving cars, new tolling methods, and much more. The world is making strides in building the roads of the future, with India as one of the frontrunners.

Other key stakeholders in the industry can participate in the forum as non-panel members by registering with Marcus Evans Group.