World Architectural Travel (WAT) announces unique travel experiences to the lesser known escapades – ‘Mexico and Cuba’

Dates: May 17th to May 30th 2018

Cost of Tour: INR 3, 15,000 + GST (Inclusive of Travel, Stay in premium hotels, Food & Beverages and Expert Guidance)

World Architecture Travel (WAT) a global network for guided architectural tours brings to you a unique travel experience to Mexico and Cuba. Themed ‘Time among the Maya’, the tour coordinated by a team of experienced architects, historians and academicians presents a comprehensively planned experience of the ancient and contemporary architecture of MEXICO and CUBA through guided city walks, culture trails and academic discussions. The team providing new perspectives about themes and issues that shape global architecture today – from the design of homes, to infrastructure and even further to urban landscapes.

Mexico is a kinetic, chaotic metropolis, recognized as a cultural and design capital, with its unique synthesis of Aztec and indigenous elements, modernist philosophies and daring design, not to mention architectural masterworks by practitioners such as Luis Barragan, Felix Candela and Pedro Ramirez Vasquez defining it’s landscape – Mexico, the city of palaces, also has the largest number of sites declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO in the Americas.

Cuba, once observed German scientist Alexander von Humboldt, is a kind of Caribbean Galápagos where contradictory curiosities exist side by side. This rich dichotomy makes for the eclectic architecture and multiethnic populace the country boasts of and is also the reason travelling in Cuba is guaranteed to be a sensational experience. The tours are interspersed with a blend of explorations, interactions, lectures, a peek into the lesser known escapades and much more that stimulates, enlightens and exhilarates.

The tour features some of the architectural marvels in the region namely Teotihuacan, Ciduad de Mexico – Zocalo, Art Scene in Ciduad de Mexico, Casa Luis Barragan, Cuernavaca, Coyoacan, Merida, Tulum, Havana, Old Havana, Trinidad, Finca Vigia, Vinales and Cayo Jutias.