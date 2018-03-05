Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market to be Worth US$ 4.2 Billion by 2024

This report on the women’s health rehabilitation products market analyzes the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. Rehabilitation programs include exercise training, monitoring of body vitals, education about healthy habits, and various other activities that help a patient to retain her health. Rehabilitation services include occupational and physical therapy services that help patients to recover from acute or chronic injury or illness.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the women’s health rehabilitation products market and helps understand various factors that drive the market. The market overview section analyzes market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the market. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis has been covered in terms of bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat of new entrants and substitutes, and competitive rivalry in the global casting and splinting market. Value chain analysis and other market dynamics factors such as market attractiveness analysis have also been explained in order to deliver a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global women’s health rehabilitation products market. This section of the report also includes key players’ product wise heat map analysis in 2015 for this market.

The executive summary provides detailed insights about the report and the market in general. This elaborate executive summary provides a glimpse into the present scenario of the global women’s health rehabilitation products market, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The executive summary also provides overall information and data analysis of the global women’s health rehabilitation products market with respect to market segments based on product type as well as geographic regions. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each product type has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2024. This report on the women’s health rehabilitation products market also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on product type, the women’s health rehabilitation products market has been segmented in to orthopedic, urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, pregnancy & post-partum, breast cancer, lymphedema, and osteoporosis. Geographically, the market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario in these regions.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing players to help establish a strong presence in the market and increase market share. Major players in the market are Access Health (Victoria, Australia), GE Healthcare (Chalfont St. Giles, U.K.), Carib Rehab Ltd. (St. Michael, Barbados), GPC Medical Ltd. (New Delhi, India), Meyer Physical Therapy (New York, U.S.), Pelvic Health & Rehabilitation (San Francisco, U.S.), Rehab Plus (Timmins, Canada), Sportstek (Oakleigh, Australia), Vandana Surgical Cotton Ind. (Ajmer, India), Win Health Medical Ltd. (Jedburgh, U.K.).

