Wedding Hall Event Catering Indonesia – Ken Research

The report titled “Indonesia Catering Market Outlook to 2022 – by Hotel and Wedding Halls Catering, In-Flight Catering, Industrial Catering, Educational Catering, Healthcare Catering, Railway Catering” by Ken Research suggests a growth at a CAGR of 10.3% in terms of value generated through catering services during the forecast period. Indonesia catering market has surged owing to the growing number of international tourists, domestic air travellers, wedding ceremonies being held in the country, higher catering demand from industrial clients (hospitals, mining sites, manufacturing plants, oil & gas sites and educational institutes requiring catering services) and the positively inclining number of MICE/corporate/private events being hosted in various event-halls across the country. The market witnessed a robust CAGR of 8.3% during the review period (2012-2017). Indonesia’s ease of doing business rank has successively improved over the last three years from 120 to 91 in 2015 to 2017. This has facilitated more companies to choose Indonesia over Malaysia and Thailand for organizing multi-scale corporate events. Introduction of new menu variety, Meal Ordering Device (MOD), better packages extended by star-hotels have also increased the demand for catering services by the customers.

Hospitality sector constituting of hotels & wedding halls have contributed majority to the total revenue generated through catering in 2017. This sector includes various entities such as 5 star, 4 star and 3 star hotels along with wedding halls & events halls indulged in organizing various types of events requiring catering services. These events include weddings, MICE events, private parties, product launches and others. Rising popularity of Indonesia for hosting destination weddings and MICE events has surged the contribution of this sector to the overall industry. Various other industry-supportive parameters have generated sumptuous growth in the market. Various MNC’s have associated with foreign countries for cheaper imported raw material products through bilateral free trade agreements. This has increased profit margins and has provided opportunities for new catering players to enter the market in 2017. These foreign countries include Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam.

Rapid expansion of airline sector and business friendly environment has lead to a sustainable increase in MICE travellers and MICE events in Bali, Jakarta, and Yogyakarta. For instance, the country has been selected to host Annual Meetings of IMF & World Bank Group, MICE ASEAN 2018 at ICE BSD, Tangerang. This would welcome 200 sellers, 300 international buyers and 200 Indonesian buyers. Also, the 39th PATA (Pacific Asia Travel Association) Travel Mart event is being held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) and is being attended by more than 1,000 delegates from 60 countries worldwide. Increase in the percentage of inpatients who have been hospitalized in the last year has progressively increased over the entire review period. In patients are being catered with 3 course meal every day, hence, this has lead to an increase in food catering demand from the hospitality sector. Indonesian government is taking up various initiatives to increase the number of international tourists in the country. For instance, aggressively increasing direct flights to china, waiving off visas requirement for tourists from 169 nations, increased marketing promotions on destinations, further relaxed foreign ownership rules in tourism-related assets, streamlining various new airports construction projects and others. Increase in the number of in-flight catering companies would also propel the market size.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/food-services/indonesia-catering-market/143885-11.html

