Threat Intelligence Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

The report on Threat Intelligence Market by deployment (cloud, on-premises), solution (log, risk management, incident forensics), service (professional, consulting, professional, advanced threat monitoring, managed service, security intelligence feed), application (education, healthcare, transportation, energy, utilities, government, retail) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2024 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Threat Intelligence Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get a Sample Request

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1141

Segment Covered

The report on global threat intelligence market covers segments such as deployment, solution, service and application. On the basis of deployment the global threat intelligence market is categorized into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of solution the global threat intelligence market is categorized into log management, risk management, security information and event management (SIEM), security and vulnerability management (SVM), identity and access management (IAM) and incident forensics. On the basis of service the global threat intelligence market is categorized into professional service, consulting service, advanced threat monitoring, managed service, security intelligence feed and training and support. On the basis of application the global threat intelligence market is categorized into education, healthcare, transportation, energy and utilities, government, retail, IT and telecom and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Make an Enquiry

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/1141

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global threat intelligence market such as FireEye, Inc, Dell Inc, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet, Inc, IBM Corporation, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, McAfee, LLC, Webroot Inc and F-Secure Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global threat intelligence market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of threat intelligence market.

Click the Below Full Report Link

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_threat_intelligence_market

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the threat intelligence market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the threat intelligence market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.