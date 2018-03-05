StaffCircle® launches new Employee Communications and Workforce Engagement platform

Chester, United Kingdom, March 2018: StaffCircle, a disruptive SaaS start-up aiming at better communication in the workplace, just launched their Platform. StaffCircle is a unique workforce automation software used by businesses with more than 50 employees. It combines different elements, such as communications, sentiment, HR, training, objectives, reviews and workflow, all in one GDPR compliant application. It gives workers a portal into their company and runs on any device including their own smartphones or tablets.

Innovative software enables workers to enjoy an enhanced company experience, while it gives managers new

the ability to engage with their workforce and increase productivity.

Founder and CEO Mark Seemann commented “As companies struggle to engage and retain their best workers, while they adapt to new flexibilities, there are communication problems and limited access to information. The issue becomes more acute between desk and non -desk-based workers. This disparity leads to lower productivity and engagement. We want to give workers a new voice through a tool that connects them directly to the leaders in their organisation. We also want to give leaders a better channel of communication with their employees, so that they enhance their visibility and increase their insights into their employees’ business lives.“

StaffCircle is at the beginning of their journey. They are planning to increase their communications capability in the immediate future. As Seemann explains “the medium -term objective for StaffCircle is to create a complete work platform that can sit between the CRM and the ATS (applicant tracking system). It’s a big ask, but our leadership team has over 50 years’ experience in building Enterprise software. The platform is extendable; this way, organisations can use it to create new automated processes and integrate it with 3rd party systems. The workforce can use this single application and its essential features.”

The idea of StaffCircle was incepted when its founder, Mark Seemann, recognised that the engagement of the workforce in SMEs was still in the dark ages. Whilst companies invested heavily in sales force automation and Customer Service, workforce engagement is seriously neglected. This fact leads to decreased productivity, inefficient data collection for the leadership, and inability to pass the company’s vision to the dispersed teams.

About StaffCircle:

StaffCircle is a global communications and workforce management platform. StaffCircle’s mission is to Engage, Empower and Enhance People at work through technology. StaffCircle is initially aimed at medium sized organisations with 50 to 5,000 employees. Founded in 2017 by Mark Seemann (CEO) a serial entrepreneur, StaffCircle operates from offices in Chester and Leicester within the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.staffcircle.com