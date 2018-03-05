Rising Air Pollution in India is Propelling the Air Purifier Industry

The Indian Air Purifier Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% during forecasted period 2017-2022, says RNCOS in its latest report.

The Air Purifier Industry is witnessing a significant growth owing to the increasing pollution in the country. The rapidly growing construction sites, increasing number of vehicles, and smoke from chemical, thermal, food industries are the major factors behind increasing air pollution which has escalated the need for air purifiers. Therefore, the Air Purifier Market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

According to our latest report, “Indian Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast 2022”, the air purifier players are mainly focused on the commercial and residential segments because of increasing demand for air purifiers. The players are mainly targeting five cities namely – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bangalore and Hyderabad due to increasing pollution and consumer awareness regarding the air purifier products. The key players in this industry currently account maximum share in premium market; therefore, the industry is witnessing new entrants trying to target the mass market due to the presence of large consumer base.

Research Analysis and Highlights

The report “Indian Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast 2022”, by RNCOS spread over 85 pages, imparts a comprehensive overview and thorough analysis of current and future prospects of Indian Air Purifier Market at the city level. Our study includes an in-depth analysis of market potential analysis by consumables and city wise market analysis highlighting five major cities namely – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Further, it provides value chain analysis and market segmentation by application area in terms of Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings and Industrial Buildings. Additionally, we have also tabulated the key Air Purifier industry players along with the product portfolio, value chain analysis, marketing strategy and consumables. As a whole, the report presents a comprehensive outlook of the industries past, present and future scenarios.

Some of the report’s key highlights include:

 New Entrants Supporting the Air Purifier Industry

 Increasing Pollution in metro cities

 Rising Investment Propelling Air Purifier Industry

