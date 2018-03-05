Process Liquid Analyzer Market Research, Trends, Forecast, 2015-2025

Process Analyzers are engineering precision equipment used for incessant monitoring of parameters such as gas and liquid content during the manufacturing process. It has redefined the way by which companies carry out their production and improve the overall efficiency of the products by its accurate analysis and intelligence.

They are widely used to analyze and identify the physical, chemical, molecular, and elemental properties of a sample of the products. These instruments are majorly being used in Chemical and Petrochemical, Oil and Gas, and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries.

Process liquid analyzer include monitoring of sulfur, water, olefins, aromatics, BTX, calorific value, many of which are crucial in the refining, processing and treatment of oils, fuels and petrochemicals.

Process Liquid Analyzer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Process liquid analyzer market is globally driven by the developing countries, increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions, huge development and advanced in global industries, and intense competition in the global market with the presence of many international and local vendors. However, shortage of skilled process technicians, and need for continuous support and maintenance act as a major barrier for this market.

Process Liquid Analyzer Market: Segmentation

The global market of process liquid analyzer is segmented into following types:

PH/ORP analyzers

Conductivity analyzers

Near infrared analyzers

Turbidity analyzers

Dissolved oxygen analyzers

Chlorine analyzers.

Process Liquid Analyzer Market: Overview

With the rapid technological advancement and intense competition in the global market between international and local vendors. The global process liquid analyzer market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecasted period (2015-2025).

Process liquid analyzers are used extensively in the chemical process, food & beverage, power, mineral processing, petroleum refining, pharmaceutical, primary metals, pulp and paper, semiconductor, textile, water and wastewater industries which helps to boost the growth of this market globally.

Process Liquid Analyzer Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, process liquid analyzer market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North Americais the largest region in terms of market revenue for this market followed by Japan. However, Asia Pacific and European countries represent emerging markets, due to a rise of pharmaceutical giants and biotechnology industries, and growing industry demand for standardization and accreditation.

Process Liquid Analyzer Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global process liquid analyzer market are Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S), Cemtrex Inc. (U.S), AMETEK Process Instruments (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) and others.