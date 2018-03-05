Pressure Pumping Market Overview, Top Key Players and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2027

Global Pressure Pumping Market – Overview

Pressure pumping is a propagation of fractures through layers of rock using pressurized fracturing fluid and pumping the cement into the well bore to complete it. It is primarily used to extract resources from low permeability reservoirs such as shale gas, and unconventional liquids, which are difficult to recover through regular drilling procedures.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Pressure Pumping is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Global Pressure Pumping Market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Global Pressure Pumping Market – Competitive Analysis

Global Pressure Pumping Market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive owning to the presence of numerous large and medium players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Manufacturers operating in the market strive to deliver innovative solutions that improve the design and manufacturing processes of business around the world. Focusing upon the competitive edge, Pressure Pumping equipment manufacturers strive to develop products that can deliver optimal efficient, convenience and reliability. Utilizing their international and regional presence, these manufacturers assure their customers with the consistency in product & service quality. Manufacturers strive to develop their product portfolio with a wide range of Pressure Pumping for every application.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Pressure Pumping market are Weatherford International, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Halliburton Company, Saipem S.p.A., Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes and Superior Energy Services

Industry News

In January 2016, Trican Well Service Ltd announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Keane Group, a privately-held, U.S. based well completion services company for the sale of Trican’s United States pressure pumping business. The agreed purchase price for the disposition is USD 200 million, or CDN 285 million.

In March 2017, Trican and Canyon to combine to create premier canadian pressure pumping company

Global Pressure Pumping Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the Pressure Pumping market. The U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the North American region. The advancements in unconventional drilling technologies, which have attracted capital for oil and gas drilling projects. Additionally, vast hydrocarbon resources in the U.S. Shale basins and continuous offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico region, are driving the demand of the market.

