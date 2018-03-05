NMR Spectrometer Market Analysis, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2025

The Global NMR Spectrometer Market Research Industry report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

The global NMR Spectrometer market is valued at 801.28 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1058.78 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.54% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

This report studies the NMR Spectrometer market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the NMR Spectrometer market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major players in global market include

Bruker

JEOL

Thermo Fisher

Oxford Indtruments

Nanalysis

Anasazi

Magritek

Spinlock

Shanghai Huantong

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of NMR Spectrometer in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

On the basis of product, the NMR Spectrometer market is primarily split into

Sub-100MHz

300-400 MHz

500 MHz

600 MHz

700-750 MHz

800-850 MHz

900+ MHz

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Academic

Pharma & Biotech

Chemical

Agriculture & Food

Oil and Gas

Others

Table of Contents –

1 NMR Spectrometer Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NMR Spectrometer 1

1.2 Classification of NMR Spectrometer by Product Category 2

1.2.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Market Size Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 2

1.2.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Types in 2017 3

1.2.3 Sub-100MHz 3

1.2.4 300-400 MHz 4

1.2.5 500 MHz 5

1.2.6 600 MHz 6

1.2.7 700-750 MHz 7

1.2.8 800-850 MHz 8

1.2.9 900+ MHz 9

1.3 Global NMR Spectrometer Market by Applications/End Users 10

1.3.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2025) 10

1.3.2 Academic 11

1.3.3 Pharma & Biotech 12

1.3.4 Chemical 13

1.3.5 Agriculture & Food 14

1.3.6 Oil and Gas 15

1.4 Global NMR Spectrometer Market by Regions 16

1.4.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2025) 16

1.4.2 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) NMR Spectrometer Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 16

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) NMR Spectrometer Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 17

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) NMR Spectrometer Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 18

1.4.5 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia) NMR Spectrometer Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 19

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) NMR Spectrometer Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 20

1.5 Global Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of NMR Spectrometer (2013-2025) 21

1.5.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025) 21

1.5.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2025) 22

…

2 Global NMR Spectrometer Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data 23

2.1 Bruker 23

2.1.1 Company Profile 23

2.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 26

2.1.2.1 Fourier product line 26

2.1.2.2 AVANCE III HD 27

2.1.2.3 NanoBay NMR 28

2.1.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 29

2.2 JEOL 31

2.2.1 Company Profile 31

2.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 32

2.2.2.1 JNM-ECZR Series 32

2.2.2.2 JNM-ECZS Series 33

2.2.2.3 JNM-ECA Series 34

2.2.2.4 JNM-ECX Series 35

2.2.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 35

2.3 Thermo Fisher 36

2.3.1 Company Profile 36

2.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 37

2.3.2.1 PicoSpin 45 37

2.3.2.2 PicoSpin 80 Series II NMR Spectrometer 38

2.3.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 39

2.4 Oxford Indtruments 40

2.4.1 Company Profile 40

2.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 41

2.4.2.1 Pulsar NMR Spectrometer 41

2.4.2.2 NMR MQC 42

2.4.2.3 HyperSense DNP Polariser 43

2.4.2.4 Core Analyser – GeoSpec2+ 46

2.4.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 47

2.5 Nanalysis 49

2.5.1 Company Profile 49

2.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 50

2.5.2.1 NMREADY-60E 50

Figure NMREADY-60E 51

2.5.2.2 NMREADY FLOW 52

2.5.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 52

2.6 Anasazi 54

2.6.1 Company Profile 54

2.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 55

2.6.2.1 Eft-60 55

2.6.2.1 Eft-90 56

2.6.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 57

2.7 Magritek 59

2.7.1 Company Profile 59

2.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 60

2.7.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 61

2.8 Spinlock 63

2.8.1 Company Profile 63

2.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 63

2.8.2.1 SLK 200 NMR spectrometer 63

2.8.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 64

2.9 Shanghai Huantong 66

2.9.1 Company Profile 66

2.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 66

2.9.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 67

…

