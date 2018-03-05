Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2024

The report on Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by solution (launch services, hardware, software, data processing), mass, application (communication, scientific research, navigation, mapping, power, biological experiment, academic training, reconnaissance), end use (defence, security, government, commercial, civil) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2024 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The report on global nanosatellite and microsatellite market covers segments such as solution, mass, application and end use. On the basis of solution the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is categorized into launch services, hardware, software and data processing. On the basis of mass the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is categorized into 1 Kg–10 Kg (nanosatellite) and 11 Kg–100 Kg (microsatellite). On the basis of application the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is categorized into communication, scientific research, navigation and mapping, reconnaissance, power, biological experiment, earth observation and remote sensing, academic training, reconnaissance and other. On the basis of end use the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is categorized into defence and security, government, commercial and civil.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market such as Innovative Solutions in Space (ISIS), Spire Global, Inc, GomSpace Group AB, The Boeing Company, Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), Dauria Aerospace, Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, SpaceQuest Ltd, Tyvak Inc and Vector Space Systems.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of nanosatellite and microsatellite market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the nanosatellite and microsatellite market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the nanosatellite and microsatellite market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

