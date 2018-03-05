Posted on by

Mobile Payment Market 2018 : Industry Share, Analysis, Growth, Status and Forecast Report

This report studies the global Mobile Payment market, analyzes and researches the Mobile Payment development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

  • Apple
  • Google
  • American Express Company
  • Mastercard
  • PayPal
  • Isis Mobile Wallet
  • Visa
  • Merchant Customer Exchange

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Mobile Commerce
  • Mobile Micropayment
  • Mobile Ticketing
  • Money Transfer
  • Micropayments
  • Mobile Coupon

Market segment by Application, Mobile Payment can be split into

  • Shopping
  • Entertainment
  • Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets
  • Hotel Booking
  • Air Tickets and Boarding Passes
  • Other

