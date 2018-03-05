Metal Cans Market Overview, Growth, Supply, Revenue and Forecast 2017-2022

Global Metal Cans Market Information by Material (Aluminum, Steel, Tin), by Type (2-piece, 3 piece), by Application (Food, Beverage and Others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

The key drivers for the growth of the metal cans market are increasing demand for aerated and non-aerated beverages, increasing consumer demand for light weight packaging and increasing health awareness regarding use of non-carcinogenic packaging materials. Metal cans are widely used in food & beverages. On the basis of application, beverage segment dominates the market, mainly due to innovation and convenient packaging. The replacement of polymer based packaging material is expected to dent the market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for food & beverage metal cans. The global metal cans market size is expected to cross USD 65 Billion at CAGR of approximately 4% by 2022.

Metal Cans Market – Segmentation

The Metal Cans Market can be segmented in to three key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Material – Aluminum, Steel, Tin

Segmentation by Type – 2-piece, 3 piece

Segmentation by Application – Food, Beverage and Others

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Global Metal Cans Market

Asian countries, especially India, China and Japan are expected to grow fast over the forecasted period due to large population base, increasing demand for processed food & beverages and the growing consumer market. However, North America and Western Europe dominates the market due to high consumption in food & beverage industry.

Key Players

The key players of the global metal cans market include- Rexam PLC, Silgan Containers LLC, Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, Independent Can Company, Ball Corporation , Crown Holdings, Inc, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc, Ardagh Group and Can Smart(PTY) LTD.

Metal Cans Market – Competitive Analysis

The key players adopted various strategies to retain and/or expand their market share. Key strategies followed by most companies within the global metal can market were expansion and new product development. Expansion is the key strategy adopted extensively by players to spread their geographical presence and achieve operational efficiencies. New product development is also a major strategy adopted by the major players in the global metal can market. This strategy is widely adopted to increase the number of offerings for the customer. New innovations to the technology of manufacturing desiccants also lead to new product developments.