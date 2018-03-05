Marriage on Wheels by 361 Degrees Production

About the Couple

Love isn’t something that you find. Love is something that finds you. It may sound bit filmy but it is the reality of life. The journey of love is full of ups and downs with beautiful colors of fight, laughing together and sharing those unlimited memories. A love story is a tale of destiny. It is always said that whatever it is meant to be, it will find its way. The same is very accurate in case of Anup Chandran and Neha Thakkar, both of them belong to different states as well as from two different cultures. Anup is from a South Indian family whereas Neha belongs to an orthodoxy Gujrati family. Their destiny was meant to be together but the path of love is never easy. Anup met with an accident in 2003. Neha too met with accident at the same place but in 2005. Thus might be a coincidence or fate. They first met in a common friend get together and they developed an instant connection with each other. That’s how their journey began. They started talking on Orkut and then on Facebook. They both enjoyed playing Farmville where Anup used to cheat in order to win. They never knew how and when they fell in love with each other. It took complete seven years for convincing their families. They never gave up on each other no matter how hard the situation was. It is rightly said that oath if love is not easy. Anup and Neha wanted to be together forever and after patiently waiting for seven years, they are together forever. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. It is truly said that love is a word until and unless someone comes along and gives it a meaning.

About 361 Degrees Production

361 Degree Productions was established in 2013 with the aim to strive for the best and to achieve great heights. For them, marriage is the most beautiful event in one’s life and they believe in capturing each and every emotions of the individual. They are mostly known for their candid shoots. Shiv Khanna manages the financial department whereas, the head of creativity is Ashish Khanna, he believes in seizing the moments and taking risk in order to get the best and there is no gain without pain. He gets motivation from the prodigious surrounding and he strives in order to get the best. He is very creative and can make marriage a living moment that will last forever. According to him, photographs capture moments which one want to hold on to as memories and when it comes to wedding, it is said to be the most important and stunning event of one’s life. He is a dynamic photographer and his working style is quit unique. He has dreams in his eyes and he is well determined to achieve it with full hard work, dedication and enthusiasm. He himself is an inspiration to many who believe in pursuing dreams as once wise man said, “all dreams can come true if one has courage to pursue them.”