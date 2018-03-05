MADSEN Cycles Releases Soft Top for Protection in Style

The accessory from MADSEN Cycles fits all models and years of its bucket bike, making its uniquely designed ride even more appealing—rain or shine.

[MURRAY, 03/05/2018] — MADSEN Cycles are not just eye-catching but also easy to use. The company’s bucket bike boosts its utility with the installation of a stylish and quality custom-made top. The Soft Top allows users to protect cargo and passengers, whether riders are kids or pets.

Up and Down in 5 seconds

MADSEN Cycles says that its bucket bike is designed for ease of use. The bike, which provides a similar riding experience as a Dutch-style bike would, has nine gears and a 20-inch rear wheel that allows for seamless balance when riding. The company’s Soft Top is as simple to use.

The accessory goes up and down, and out of the way, in five seconds.

MADSEN Cycles adds, “In warmer weather, the front and rear windows zip open and tuck away, allowing lots of fresh air in while keeping the sun out.”

The company says the Soft Top is a must-have for anybody who wants to ride year-round or in any questionable weather.

No-Sweat Installation

MADSEN Cycles also tells its customers that the soft top fits all years and all models of bucket bikes.

“If you order a soft top with your new bike purchase, we will take care of the necessary preparation to install it. If you are ordering a soft top for a MADSEN bike you already own, you will need to make 2 holes in your bucket and use an 8mm wrench and a 4mm hex head wrench. First, install takes about 5-10 minutes. After that, you can remove the soft top without tools, or just always leave it on,” the company says.

About MADSEN Cycles

MADSEN Cycles manufactures brightly colored bikes with large rear buckets that can carry up to four kids plus cargo. The company claims it is not the first to place a bucket on a bicycle, but it is the first to do it right. Known for its bucket bikes, MADSEN Cycles makes it easier for families to bring their kids outside and create unforgettable and happy memories.

For more details, check out https://www.madsencycles.com today.