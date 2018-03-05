Global Wireline Logging Services Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Wireline logging is a continuous measurement and assessment of the formation properties, with electrically powered instruments to presume properties and make decisions about drilling and production operations in the oil & gas industry. Measurements include electrical properties (https://marketresearch.biz/report/wireline-logging-services-market/)such as resistivity and conductivity at various frequencies, sonic properties, active and passive nuclear measurements, dimensional measurements of the wellbore, formation fluid sampling, formation pressure measurement, wireline-conveyed sidewall coring tools, and others. Wireline logging data is classified into three categories depending on well condition logged such as open hole, cased hole, and production log.

Increasing demand for oil & gas, expanding exploration activities in deep waters, thriving investments in oil & gas sector, increased focus on natural and shale gas production, growing demand for real-time data gathering and significant additions to recoverable resources are factors expected to propel growth of the global wireline logging services market over the forecast period.

However, growing preferences for renewable energy sources, stringent environmental norms to preserve resources, lack of skilled workforce and high cost of initial technical equipment are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global wireline logging services market.

The global wireline logging services market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and region. On the basis of region, the global wireline logging services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market is dominant in the global wireline logging services market, and accounts for the largest share in terms of revenue, as compared to other regions. This can be attributed to growing increment in the US exploration and production activities and focus on unconventional recovery of hydrocarbons. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to rising energy demand and development of oil and energy industry in emerging economies in the region. Also, the market in Middle East is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period owing to increasing oil exploration activities and large energy reserves in the region.

Prominent players in the global wireline logging services market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Nabors Industries, Inc., Casedhole Solutions, Inc., Expro International Group Holdings Limited, OiLSERV Oilfield Services Company, General Electric Company, Superior Energy Services, Inc., C&J Energy Services, Inc., and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.