Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market to Grow at 6.2% CAGR through 2025

The global virtual pipeline systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2025, according to a latest research added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Virtual Pipeline Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017- 2025” offers detailed insights on the key factors that are expected to shape the course of market during the assessment period.

According to the report, the global virtual pipeline systems market is likely to grow at a steady pace during the assessment period and reach a valuation of US$ 1.82 Bn by 2025-end. Leading companies in the market are focusing on product innovation, strategic tie-ups, and foray into emerging markets to consolidate their position. Some of the key companies profiled in the market include Luxfer Holdings PLC, Hexagon Composites ASA, Pentagon Energy LLC, and Galileo Technologies S.A.

The report outlines the key driving factors for the growth of the virtual pipeline systems market. According to the report, limitation in physical pipelines in geographically challenging circumstances has led to increased adoption for virtual pipelines globally. Aging of pipelines around the world, and rising demand for transportation are also likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market during the assessment period. Although the outlook on the global virtual pipeline systems market remains positive, high associated risk with transportation of natural gas can impede growth during the assessment period.

The report has segmented the global virtual pipeline systems market on the basis of application and region. According to the report, the key application segments in the market include industrial, commercial & residential, and transportation. Among these, demand from industrial segment is likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers during the assessment period. Additionally, steady, yet surging demand for virtual pipelines in residential and commercial segment is also likely to create growth opportunities.

North America and Europe are among the leading markets for virtual pipeline systems market globally. The demand for virtual pipelines in North America is concentrated in the US, whereas Canada accounts for a miniscule revenue share of the market. The revenue share of North America in the global virtual pipeline systems market is estimated at nearly 40%. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific is another leading market for virtual pipeline, and is likely to create significant growth opportunities during the assessment period. The demand for these pipelines in Asia Pacific is likely to remain concentrated in China and India.

