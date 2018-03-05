Global Sterilization Equipment Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Sterilization is a technique which eliminates, removes, kills, or deactivates all form of life providing an aseptic environment. Sterilization equipment is used to prevent contamination and also to minimize risk of infection. Sterilization can be achieved through various means such as chemicals, heat, radiation, filtration, and high pressure. Sterilization is done for reagents, media, and instrument which are used during the process. The steam or autoclave sterilization (https://marketresearch.biz/report/sterilization-equipment-market/) is most commonly used for instrument sterilization.

Sterilization equipment market is expected to gain traction due to increasing investment by market players in research and development activities. Furthermore, rising incidence of hospital acquired infections and increasing awareness about health and hygiene among individuals is expected to drive growth of the global sterilization equipment market. In addition, increasing demand for non-disposable surgical equipment in hospitals and increasing number of surgical procedure is anticipated to future drive the growth of the global sterilization equipment market over the forecast period.

A major factor restraining growth of the global sterilization equipment market is high cost and regulatory compliance issues of sterilization equipment.

The global sterilization equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of technique, end-user, and region. On the basis of region, the global sterilization equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global sterilization equipment market in terms of revenue contribution as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, availability of skilled medical personnel, and increasing number of surgical procedures in the region. The market in Europe accounts for second-largest revenue share contribution to the global sterilization equipment market, followed by the markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register comparatively faster growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years, owing to the growing number of pharmaceutical companies and research centers.

Some prominent players in the global sterilization equipment market are STERIS Corporation, Getinge Group, Advanced Sterilization Products, 3M Company, Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corporation, Anderson Products, Inc., Matachana Group, Sterigenics International, Inc., and TSO3.