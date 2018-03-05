Global Sputter Targets Sales Market Report 2018 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Sputter Targets Market for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The Global Sputter Targets Market report contains a complete industry overview to provide clients with a holistic idea of market situation and its tendencies. The comprehensive view of the research is followed by segmentation, application, and regional analysis of the market to ensure that clients are well conversant about each section. The report also covers key pointers and facts of Global Sputter Targets Market in terms of its sales and growth.

One of the major mainstays of Global Sputter Targets Market report is the coverage of competition. The report covers the key competition parameters such as share of competitors, their segmental revenues, product development and marketing strategies, and R&D along with the general contact information. Also, the high level analysis such as cost analysis, sourcing strategy, industry chain analysis, distributors, marketing strategy, and factor analysis for Global Sputter Targets Market all covered under the report scope.

With every published report, it has always been the objective of Global QYResearch to offer the complete and true market information to the buyers and assist them in their decision making. Irrespective of the interest, academic or commercial, the Global Sputter Targets Market designed and amassed by our subject matter experts will definitely shed light on key information aspired by the clients.

Table of Contents

Global Sputter Targets Sales Market Report 2018

1 Sputter Targets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sputter Targets

1.2 Classification of Sputter Targets by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Sputter Targets Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Metal Target

1.2.4 Alloy Target

1.2.5 Ceramic Compound Target

1.3 Global Sputter Targets Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 Solar Energy

1.3.4 Flat Panel Display

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Sputter Targets Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Sputter Targets Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Sputter Targets Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Sputter Targets Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Sputter Targets Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Sputter Targets Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Sputter Targets Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Sputter Targets (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sputter Targets Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Sputter Targets Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Sputter Targets Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Sputter Targets (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Sputter Targets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Sputter Targets (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Sputter Targets Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Sputter Targets (Volume) by Application

3 United States Sputter Targets (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Sputter Targets Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Sputter Targets Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Sputter Targets Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Sputter Targets Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Sputter Targets (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Sputter Targets Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Sputter Targets Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Sputter Targets Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Sputter Targets Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Sputter Targets (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Sputter Targets Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Sputter Targets Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Sputter Targets Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Sputter Targets Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Sputter Targets (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Sputter Targets Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Sputter Targets Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Sputter Targets Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Sputter Targets Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Sputter Targets (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Sputter Targets Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Sputter Targets Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Sputter Targets Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Sputter Targets Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Sputter Targets (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Sputter Targets Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Sputter Targets Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Sputter Targets Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Sputter Targets Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Sputter Targets Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Sputter Targets Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputter Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 TOSOH

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Sputter Targets Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 TOSOH Sputter Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Sumitomo Chemical

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Sputter Targets Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sputter Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Sputter Targets Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputter Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 ULVAC

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Sputter Targets Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 ULVAC Sputter Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Praxair

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Sputter Targets Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Praxair Sputter Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Grikin

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Sputter Targets Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Grikin Sputter Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Plansee

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Sputter Targets Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Plansee Sputter Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Ningbo Jiangfeng

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Sputter Targets Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputter Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Honeywell

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Sputter Targets Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Honeywell Sputter Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Materion (Heraeus)

9.12 Acetron

9.13 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

9.14 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

10 Sputter Targets Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Sputter Targets Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sputter Targets

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sputter Targets

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Sputter Targets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Sputter Targets Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Sputter Targets Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Sputter Targets Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Sputter Targets Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Sputter Targets Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Sputter Targets Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Sputter Targets Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Sputter Targets Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Sputter Targets Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Sputter Targets Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Sputter Targets Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Sputter Targets Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Sputter Targets Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Sputter Targets Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Sputter Targets Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Sputter Targets Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Sputter Targets Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

