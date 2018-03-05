Global Software License Management Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Software license management is also referred as entitlement management or software DRM. Its solutions help in implementation and imposition of complex licensing scenarios including floating licenses, demo-to-full version conversion, online and offline enforcement, and handling of virtualization. Currently, software license management solutions lay heavy emphasis on management of software rights of genuine customers, instead of claiming to dissuade piracy. License management systems include back office, server, and client-side components.

Key market drivers compelling growth of the global software license management market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/software-license-management-market/)are prevention of piracy and malware. Rise in audit activities and license compliance audits, is also further fueling growth. Moreover, publishing houses are increasing their reliance on such solutions as part of anti-counterfeiting initiatives. Going further, rising adoption of software license management solutions to monetize embedded/ intelligent devices and penetration of cloud and pay-by-usage models, is likely to serve as potential opportunities for market players in the global software license management market.

However, management of multiple licensing models and lack of internal cross-functional collaboration impedes growth of the overall market. Companies also look for lower cost solutions, which leads to price-wars amongst vendors creating downward pricing pressure and decreasing revenues of the global software license management market.

The global software license management market report has been segmented on the basis of platform, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global software license management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Do Inquiry of the Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/software-license-management-market/#inquiry

The market in Europe is expected to dominate the global software license management market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue, owing to high adoption of software solutions in countries in the region. The market in North America is expected to account for the second-highest revenue share contribution to the global software license management market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to presence of indigenous publishers increasingly adopting license management, to protect their intellectual property, which offer little legal redress against piracy.

Prominent players in the global software license management market are SafeNet, Inc., Flexera Software, Reprise Software, Snow Software, Wibu-Systems AG, IMB Corporation, Gemalto NV, Agilis Management, Inc., Inish Technology Ventures Ltd., and Persistent Security, LLC.