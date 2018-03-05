Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Sludge is semi-solid residue produced during the process of wastewater treatment. Raw sludge is easily spoilable, rapidly develops unpleasant smells, and is rich in pathogenic organisms. Chemicals used for sludge treatment are ferric chloride, alum, lime, and organic polymers. Industries such as personal care, food and beverage, automotive, and paper & pulp are major applications for sludge treatment chemicals due to the large production of sludge in manufacturing.

Growth in industrialization, and increasing need for sludge treatment due to strict environmental regulations are key factors driving growth of the global sludge treatment chemicals market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/sludge-treatment-chemicals-market/). In addition, rising awareness among people regarding use of chemicals for sludge disposal, and increasing water conservation activities by municipal corporations, environmental associations, and industrial bodies in both developed and developing countries are other factors expected to propel growth of the global sludge treatment chemicals market over the forecast period.

However, high operational cost is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global sludge treatment chemicals market. In addition, development of high performance sludge treatment technologies such as anaerobic sludge stabilization, and membrane bioreactor is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global sludge treatment chemicals market over the forecast period.

Current trend observed in the market is introduction of multifunctional chemicals such as copolymers of AETAC (N,N-Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate Methyl Chloride Quaternary) that perform both coagulating with positive charge and flocculating with high molecular weight used for sludge dewatering. This factor also expected to drive growth of the global sludge treatment chemicals market in the upcoming years.

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Do Inquiry of the Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/sludge-treatment-chemicals-market/#inquiry

North America market is a dominant market in the global sludge treatment chemicals market and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue. This is attributed to stringent government regulations for sludge treatment in industries, and presence of major sludge treatment chemicals manufacturer in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for sludge treatment chemicals from chemical, food & beverage, and oil & gas industry in emerging economies in the region.

Prominent players in the global sludge treatment chemicals market include BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., General Electric Company, Ovivo Inc., Ecolab Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, and Hubbard-Hall Inc.