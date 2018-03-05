Global Remote Browser Market to Rake in US$ 5 Bn Worth of Revenues by 2025

A new research study titled “Remote Browser Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has been added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report offers analysis on the global remote browser market, highlighting the key factors that are driving market growth. The global market is projected to grow at a staggering CAGR of nearly 20% and reach a valuation of over US$ 5 Bn in revenues by 2025-end.

The thorough study has divided the global market into various segments and sub-segments for in-depth analysis. The segmentation has been done on the basis of end-use industry, type and region. The end-use industry segment has been further sub-segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, education and others. The type segment is categorized into chrome, opera, safari, firefox, internet explorer and others. The key regions covered in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are driving the growth of the market. According to the report, adoption of remote browsers is growing around the globe on account of increasing emphasis on boosting cyber security and helping organizations to reduce the risk of fraud. In addition, growing proliferation of cloud-based storage is creating opportunities for remote browser service providers.

On the basis of end-use, Chrome is likely to remain dominant globally. Chrome is used widely around the globe, and its popularity and familiarity among users is projected to provide an impetus to its growth. Among end-users, high adoption for remote browser is expected among BFSI segment.

North America continues to be one of the most lucrative markets for remote browsers globally. The demand for remote browsers in North America is driven by high adoption in the US. The report projects North America to hold a majority share of the market during the assessment period. In addition to North America, Europe is projected to be the other leading market for remote sensors, whereas Asia Pacific is likely to create significant growth opportunities for vendors.

The report also profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. The business and product strategies of key players operating in the market have been included in the report. Some of the major companies are Bomgar, Citrix Systems, Inc., Light Point Security, Symantec Corporation, Bromium, Inc., Cigloo Inc., Ericom Software, Menlo Security, TUCLOUD FEDERAL Inc. and Authentic, Inc.

