Global Phytosterols Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Phytosterols are plant sterol and stanol esters. Plant sterols and stanols occur naturally in lower level in grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, and seeds. There are significant health benefits from phytosterols, such as lowering of blood cholesterol levels and plasma LDL. Phytosterols and cholesterol are similar in structure and they are absorbed through the same mechanisms. When diet is high with phytosterols, the body tends to absorb less cholesterol. Consumption of foods enriched with phytosterols, may reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Increasing therapeutic benefit from phytosterols, rising incidence of cardiovascular disease (https://marketresearch.biz/report/phytosterols-market/), and growing awareness among health conscious consumer along with growing healthy food consumption habits, are key factors driving growth of the global phytosterols market. In addition, changing lifestyle resulting in obesity, high blood pressure, high consumption of packaged food due to hectic lifestyle, and increasing government support towards phytosterols and its related products are other factors expected to boost growth of the global phytosterols market over the forecast period.

However, adverse effect of phytosterols supplement such as ailments of gastrointestinal tract and liver are key factors restraining growth of the global phytosterols market. Additionally, high cost of phytosterols products, and shifting preference to substitutes are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global phytosterols market over the forecast period.

The global phytosterols market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global phytosterols market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in Europe accounted for highest share in terms of revenue in the global phytosterols market, owing to increasing adoption of phytosterols across end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, increasing government support and regulatory approvals. The market in North America accounted for second highest share in terms of revenue, owing to high prevalence of obesity, high blood pressure, and high consumption of packaged food, due to hectic lifestyle. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, and is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players in the global phytosterols market are Bunge Limited, BASF SE, Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Raisio Plc, Triple Crown AB, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. Other prominent players in the global phytosterols market are Arboris, LLC, HyPhyto Inc., and Cargill, Inc.