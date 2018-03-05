Global Packaging Adhesives Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Packaging adhesives are of various types such as solvent-based, water-based, and hot melt. Packaging adhesives are used in various applications such as flexible packing, non-rigid bonding in textiles, and structural usage for assembling operations to give high bonding strength. Healthcare and food & beverages are the primary industries where packaging adhesives are employed. These sectors are witnessing numerous advancements in technology along with the development of innovative and attractive packaging designs, which encourages the use of packaging adhesives.

In addition, packaging adhesives (https://marketresearch.biz/report/packaging-adhesives-market/)are used in numerous packaging applications, such as flexible packaging, case & carton closures, folding cartons envelopes, and in corrugated converting. Increasing end use applications in beverage cartons, bags, folding boxes, and labeling are expected to drive the global packaging adhesive market in the future.

Growing demand for packaged food products and established retailing has produced an increased demand for folding cartons. In an attempt to attract more customers, food vendors are trying to manufacture products with extended shelf life, which comes in an innovative packaging. Folding carton packaging is witnessing highest demand from food & beverage industries. The increasing demand for labeling is anticipated to spur the growth of packaging adhesive product in application segments over the projection period. Labeling adhesive application ensures strong bonding characteristics on various surfaces for several machines. Aforementioned is anticipated to boost the demand for packaging adhesive products over the forecast period.

The global packaging adhesives market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, application and region. On the basis of region, the global packaging adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market is anticipated to grow at a lower growth rate, while the packaging adhesive demand in Europe is foreseen to expand at a moderate pace in the future. The market in developing countries in Africa and the Asia Pacific is showing robust growth for packaging adhesives market. The growth of market in the Asia Pacific is driven by huge demand for packaging adhesive products in China and India.

Key players operational in the global market include H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Bostik SA (Arkema Group), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Jowat SE, Dymax Corporation, and Avery Dennison Corporation