Global NMR Spectrometer Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2025

Table of Contents

1 NMR Spectrometer Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NMR Spectrometer 1

1.2 Classification of NMR Spectrometer by Product Category 2

1.2.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Market Size Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 2

1.2.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Types in 2017 3

1.2.3 Sub-100MHz 3

1.2.4 300-400 MHz 4

1.2.5 500 MHz 5

1.2.6 600 MHz 6

1.2.7 700-750 MHz 7

1.2.8 800-850 MHz 8

1.2.9 900+ MHz 9

1.3 Global NMR Spectrometer Market by Applications/End Users 10

1.3.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2025) 10

1.3.2 Academic 11

1.3.3 Pharma & Biotech 12

1.3.4 Chemical 13

1.3.5 Agriculture & Food 14

1.3.6 Oil and Gas 15

1.4 Global NMR Spectrometer Market by Regions 16

1.4.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2025) 16

1.4.2 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) NMR Spectrometer Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 16

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) NMR Spectrometer Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 17

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) NMR Spectrometer Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 18

1.4.5 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia) NMR Spectrometer Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 19

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) NMR Spectrometer Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 20

1.5 Global Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of NMR Spectrometer (2013-2025) 21

1.5.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025) 21

1.5.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2025) 22

2 Global NMR Spectrometer Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data 23

2.1 Bruker 23

2.1.1 Company Profile 23

2.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 26

2.1.2.1 Fourier product line 26

2.1.2.2 AVANCE III HD 27

2.1.2.3 NanoBay NMR 28

2.1.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 29

2.2 JEOL 31

2.2.1 Company Profile 31

2.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 32

2.2.2.1 JNM-ECZR Series 32

2.2.2.2 JNM-ECZS Series 33

2.2.2.3 JNM-ECA Series 34

2.2.2.4 JNM-ECX Series 35

2.2.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 35

2.3 Thermo Fisher 36

2.3.1 Company Profile 36

2.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 37

2.3.2.1 PicoSpin 45 37

2.3.2.2 PicoSpin 80 Series II NMR Spectrometer 38

2.3.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 39

2.4 Oxford Indtruments 40

2.4.1 Company Profile 40

2.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 41

2.4.2.1 Pulsar NMR Spectrometer 41

2.4.2.2 NMR MQC 42

2.4.2.3 HyperSense DNP Polariser 43

2.4.2.4 Core Analyser – GeoSpec2+ 46

2.4.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 47

2.5 Nanalysis 49

2.5.1 Company Profile 49

2.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 50

2.5.2.1 NMREADY-60E 50

Figure NMREADY-60E 51

2.5.2.2 NMREADY FLOW 52

2.5.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 52

2.6 Anasazi 54

2.6.1 Company Profile 54

2.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 55

2.6.2.1 Eft-60 55

2.6.2.1 Eft-90 56

2.6.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 57

2.7 Magritek 59

2.7.1 Company Profile 59

2.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 60

2.7.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 61

2.8 Spinlock 63

2.8.1 Company Profile 63

2.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 63

2.8.2.1 SLK 200 NMR spectrometer 63

2.8.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 64

2.9 Shanghai Huantong 66

2.9.1 Company Profile 66

2.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 66

2.9.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross 67

3 Global NMR Spectrometer Market Competition, by Manufacturer 69

3.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2013-2018) 69

3.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Revenue and Share by Manufacturer (2013-2018) 70

3.3 Market Concentration Rate 72

3.3.1 Top 3 NMR Spectrometer Manufacturer Market Share 72

3.3.2 Top 5 NMR Spectrometer Manufacturer Market Share 73

4 Global NMR Spectrometer (Value and Volume) by Regions 74

4.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume, Value (Revenue) and Market Share by Regions 74

4.1.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales by Regions (2013-2018) 75

4.1.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Revenue by Regions (2013-2018) 77

4.2 North America NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 79

4.3 Europe NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 79

4.4 Asia-Pacific NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 80

4.5 South America NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 81

4.6 Middle East and Africa NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 82

5 North America NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume and Value by Countries 83

5.1 North America NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume by Countries (2013-2018) (Unit) 83

5.2 North America NMR Spectrometer Revenue by Countries (2013-2018) (M USD) 84

5.3 USA NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 86

5.4 Canada NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 86

5.5 Mexico NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 87

6 Europe NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume and Value by Countries 88

6.1 Europe NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume by Countries (2013-2018) (Unit) 88

6.2 Europe NMR Spectrometer Revenue by Countries (2013-2018) (M USD) 89

6.3 Germany NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 91

6.4 UK NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 91

6.5 France NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 92

6.6 Russia NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 93

6.7 Italy NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 93

7 Asia-Pacific NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume and Value by Countries 95

7.1 Asia-Pacific NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume by Countries (2013-2018) (Unit) 95

7.2 Asia-Pacific NMR Spectrometer Revenue by Countries (2013-2018) (M USD) 96

7.3 China NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 98

7.4 Japan NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 98

7.5 Korea NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 99

7.6 India NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 100

7.7 Southeast Asia NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 101

8 South America NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume and Value by Countries 102

8.1 South America NMR Spectrometer Sales by Countries (2013-2018) 102

8.2 South America NMR Spectrometer Revenue by Countries (2013-2018) (M USD) 103

8.3 Brazil NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 105

8.4 Argentina NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 105

8.5 Columbia NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 106

9 Middle East and Africa Sales Volume and Value NMR Spectrometer by Countries 107

9.1 Middle East and Africa NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume by Countries (2013-2018) (Unit) 107

9.2 Middle East and Africa NMR Spectrometer Revenue by Countries (2013-2018) (M USD) 108

9.2 Saudi Arabia NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 110

9.3 UAE NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 110

9.4 Egypt NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 111

9.5 Nigeria NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 112

9.6 South Africa NMR Spectrometer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018) 112

10 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume and Value by Type/Product Category 114

10.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018) 114

10.1.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018) 114

10.1.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018) 115

10.1.3 Global NMR Spectrometer Price Trend by Type (2013-2018) 116

10.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Market Forecast by Type (2018-2025) 117

10.2.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2018-2025) 117

10.2.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2018-2025) 118

10.2.3 Global NMR Spectrometer Price Trend by Type (2018-2025) 120

11 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume by Application 121

11.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018) 121

11.2 NMR Spectrometer Market Forecast by Application (2018-2025) 123

11.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales Growth Rate (2013-2025) 124

12 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2018-2025) 125

12.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2018-2025) 125

12.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2025) 126

12.2.1 Global NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume Forecast by Regions (2018-2025) 126

12.2.2 Global NMR Spectrometer Revenue Forecast by Regions (2018-2025) 127

12.3 North America NMR Spectrometer Sales Volume and Revenue Market Forecast (2018-2025) 128

12.4 Europe NMR Spectrometer Sales and Revenue Market Forecast (2018-2025) 129

12.5 Asia-Pacific NMR Spectrometer Sales and Revenue Market Forecast (2018-2025) 130

12.6 South America NMR Spectrometer Sales and Revenue Market Forecast (2018-2025) 131

12.7 Middle East and Africa NMR Spectrometer Sales and Revenue Market Forecast (2018-2025) 132

13 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders 134

13.1 Marketing Channel 134

13.2 Market Positioning 135

13.2.1 Pricing Strategy 135

13.2.2 Brand Strategy 136

13.2.3 Target Client 136

13.3 Distributors/Traders List 137

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 138

15 Methodology and Data Source 139

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 139

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 139

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 140

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 141

15.2 Data Source 142

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 142

15.2.2 Primary Sources 143

15.3 Disclaimer 144

15.4 Author List 145

