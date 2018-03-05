Global Molecular Diagnostics Market to reach a market size of $11.2 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Molecular Diagnostics Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Molecular Diagnostics is expected to attain a market size of $11.2billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The Reagents & Kits market dominated the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Services in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a Molecular Diagnostics CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period. The Instruments market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Software & Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during (2016 – 2022).

The Polymerase Chain Reaction market dominated the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Other Technologies market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2016 – 2022). The Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The Infectious Diseases market dominated the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Other Applications market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during (2016 – 2022). The Oncology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Molecular Diagnosticshave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V, Roche Diagnostics, Grifols, Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG), Becton Dickinson and Company and Danaher Corporation.

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-molecular-diagnostics-market/

Research Scope

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By Product & Services

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Software& Services

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Hybridization

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing

Microarray

Other Technologies

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By Application

Infectious Diseases

Chlamydia Trachomatis & Neisseria Gonorrhoea

Hepatitis B & Hepatitis C

Human Papillomavirus

Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Tuberculosis

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aurous

Others

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Cancers

Blood Screening

Genetic Tests

Microbiology

Other Applications

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By End User

Hospital & Academic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Other End USers

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By Geography

North America Molecular Diagnostics Market

U.S Molecular Diagnostics Market

Canada Molecular Diagnostics Market

Mexico Molecular Diagnostics Market

Rest of North America Molecular Diagnostics Market

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market

Germany Molecular Diagnostics Market

U.K. Molecular Diagnostics Market

France Molecular Diagnostics Market

Russia Molecular Diagnostics Market

Spain Molecular Diagnostics Market

Italy Molecular Diagnostics Market

Rest of EuropeMolecular Diagnostics Market

Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market

China Molecular Diagnostics Market

Japan Molecular Diagnostics Market

India Molecular Diagnostics Market

South Korea Molecular Diagnostics Market

Singapore Molecular Diagnostics Market

AustraliaMolecular Diagnostics Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market

LAMEA Molecular Diagnostics Market

Brazil Molecular Diagnostics Market

Argentina Molecular Diagnostics Market

UAE Molecular Diagnostics Market

Saudi Arabia Molecular Diagnostics Market

South Africa Molecular Diagnostics Market

Nigeria Molecular Diagnostics Market

Rest of LAMEA Molecular Diagnostics Market

Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen N.V

Roche Diagnostics

Grifols

Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)

Becton Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

