Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that arises when pigment-producing cells mutates and become cancerous. Pigmented cells are found in skin and occur in other part of body such as intestine, and eyes. Melanoma is one of type of skin cancer (https://marketresearch.biz/report/melanoma-therapeutics-market/)which is less common than basal cell and squamous cell skin cancer. However, melanoma is considered as dangerous type of skin cancer as these cancerous growths develop when unrepaired DNA damage to skin cells and they are likely to spread in the body. Melanoma is caused due to exposure to ultraviolet radiation form the sun and from tanning lamp.

Increasing prevalence of melanoma, skin allergies and skin cancer is expected to drive the growth of melanoma therapeutics market. Moreover, rising awareness about the melanoma globally, coupled with several government and non-profit organizations providing education and support services is anticipated to further drive growth of the global melanoma therapeutics market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of approvals for novel therapeutics is expected to boost the growth of melanoma therapeutics market over the forecast period.

A major factor restraining growth of the global melanoma therapeutics market is high cost for treatment.

However, technological advancements and innovations focusing on development of biologics for treatments is expected to create new opportunities for major players in the global melanoma therapeutics market over the forecast period.

The global melanoma therapeutics market report has been segmented on the basis of therapy type, stage, and region. On the basis of region, the global melanoma therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market dominates the global melanoma therapeutics market in terms of revenue contribution as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled medical personnel and increasing number of skin cancer cases in the region. Europe accounts for second-largest revenue share contribution to the global melanoma therapeutics market, followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register comparatively faster growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years, owing to increasing investment by key market players in emerging market and increasing demand for cost-efficient therapeutics.

Some prominent players in the global sterilization equipment market are Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, AB Sciences, Celgene Corporation, Galectin Therapeutics, and Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.