Global Leather Chemicals Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Leather production process is divided in three sub-processes – preparatory, tanning, and crusting. The process involves several chemicals such as chromium, formic acid, mercury hydrogen sulfide and aldehyde. Post curing of hides, majority of leather is tanned with chromium. The leather tanning process (https://marketresearch.biz/report/leather-chemicals-market/)maintains the physical properties of leather and helps in preserving its softness and weather resistance properties as well. Crusting involves thinning, re-tanning and lubricating hides. Chemical treatment makes leather resistant to heat and water and insensitive to environmental wear and tear and also prevents pigmentation.

Escalating demand for leather products in footwear and apparels industry is indirectly increasing demand for the global leather chemicals market. Rising demand for leather from automotive and aviation industry, to provide aesthetic value to interiors is another factor expected to drive growth of the global leather chemicals market over forecast period.

Harmful health effects such as respiratory disorders, kidney and liver damage, weakened immune systems and lung cancer caused by exposure to chromium is a key factor restraining growth of the global leather chemicals market. Adverse environmental effects such as water contamination caused by these chemicals is also expected to hamper growth of the global leather chemicals market. However, high investment focusing to develop substitute chemicals and eco-friendly leather production solutions is expected to provide potential opportunities for key players in the global leather chemicals market.

The global leather chemicals market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global leather chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is the largest market in the global leather chemicals market owing to rising demand for leather and growing automotive sector in the region. The markets in North America and Europe are expected to witness steady growth. Growth in North American leather chemicals market is attributed to heightened demand for luxury products including garments, footwear and others product.

Key players in the global leather chemicals market include BASF SE, TFL Ledertechnik GmbH & Co.KG, Stahl International BV, Lanxess AG, Bayer AG, Clariant International Ltd., Heim Leather Chem GmbH, Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd, Knox Lawrence International LLC, and Pidilite Industries Limited.