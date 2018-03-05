Global Laptop Cooling Pads Market Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 430 Mn by 2025

A new exhaustive study titled “Global Market Study on Laptop Cooling Pads: Passive Cooling Pad Product Type Segment to Register a CAGR of 4.5% During 2017 – 2025” has been submitted to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) that provides detailed insight of the global laptop cooling pads market by analyzing historical trends from 2012 to 2016 and forecast future prospects of the market between 2017 to 2025. According to the report, the global laptop cooling pads market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the assessment period and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 430 Mn.

The report offers holistic analysis and insights on the global laptop cooling pads market, highlighting the key developments in the recent past. A projection on the future growth of the market has been included, and the market has been analyzed in leading countries. Demand for laptop cooling pads is directly dependent on global laptop sales. The global laptop market is projected to expand at a steady pace in the near future, and this is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market.

The global market of laptop cooling pads has been divided into various segments and sub-segments in the report to provide in-depth analysis to its readers. These segments are sales channel, product type, end user and region. The sales channel segment is further sub-segmented into organized retail stores, e-commerce/online and unorganized retail stores. The product type segment is bifurcated into active cooling pad (with fan) and passive cooling pad. The end user segment has been categorized into commercial and residential. Geographically, the report has divided the global market into regions which are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

According to the report, North America is one of the most lucrative markets for laptop cooling pads around the globe. The demand for laptop cooling pads in North America is concentrated in the US, whereas Canada accounts for a miniscule share of the market. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is another leading market for laptop cooling pads, with China and India accounting for the bulk of demand.

The report also profiles some of the leading players in the global laptop cooling pads market. Some of the major companies profiled in the report are Targus, Cooler Master Co., Ltd, GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd, Logitech, Portronics, Antec Inc., NZXT, Honeywell, Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd., Zalman Tech Co., Zebronics, HAVIT and Belkin International, Inc.

