Global Kitchen Appliances Market Trend

According to a new report, “Global Kitchen Appliances Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to reach $271.4 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2016 -2022.

The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Kitchen Appliances Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.1% during 2016-2022.

The Refrigerator market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Kitchen Appliances Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The Cooking Appliances market is expected attain a market size of $92.9 billion by 2022.

The Household market registered the highest share in Global Kitchen Appliances Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The Cooking Gas market dominated the Global Kitchen Appliances Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $163.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The report highlights the adoption of Kitchen Appliances, globally.Based on the Product Type, the Global Kitchen Appliances Market is segmented into Refrigerator, Cooking Appliances, Dishwasher and Others segment. Based on the User Application, the market is bifurcated into Commercial and Householdsegment. According to the Fuel type, the market is segmented into Electric, Cooking Gas and Other segments. Based on the Product Structure, the market is segmented into Built-in and Free Stand segment. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key companies profiled in the report includes Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics, Morphy Richards and Dacor.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-kitchen-appliances-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Type, Source and Geography.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by Product Type

Refrigerator

Cooking Appliances

Dishwasher

Others

Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by User Application

Commercial

Household

Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by Fuel Type

Electric

Cooking Gas

Others

Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by Product Structure

Built-in

Free Stand

Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles:

Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Haier Group Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics

Morphy Richards and

Dacor

