Global Geomembranes Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Geomembrane is a continuous sheet-like structure which is used in geotechnical engineering. Geomembrane are resistant to UV radiation, and are therefore commonly used for water management, waste management, mining, tunnel liners, civil engineering, etc. Until recently, geomembranes were only used for canal and pond liner, however; with increasing technological advancements, its applications have been increased and include oil and gas exploration, landfills, waste water treatment lagoons, aquaculture, infrastructure protection, etc.

Key factor driving growth of the global geomembranes market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/geomembranes-market/)is increasing environmental pollution and rapidly changing climate, coupled with need to protect water bodies, and infrastructure. In addition, product offering such as tear resistance, tensile strength & elongation, interface shear strength, and impact resistance are resulting in increased applications which is also fueling growth of the global market.

However, increasing use geosynthetic clay liner, and high raw material cost may hamper growth of the global geomembranes market.

The global geomembranes market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, technology, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global geomembranes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, the market in North America dominates the global geomembranes market in terms of revenue, owing to stringent government regulations regarding waste management, and presence of various industrial sectors. The market in Europe accounted for second-highest revenue share in the global geomembranes market, followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing infrastructural activities in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the global geomembranes market include GSE Environmental LLC, Agru America Inc., Solmax International Inc., Nilex Inc., Carthage Mills, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Geofabrics Australasia Private Limited, Carlisle Syntec Systems, and Huifeng Geosynthetics.