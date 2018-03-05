Global Fructose Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Fructose is a sweetener that is mostly used in food & beverage industry. It is one of the sugars that is naturally found in fruits and vegetables. The clearest form of fructose is taken out by processing corn or sugar and widely used in food & beverages industry. Fructose is a less harmful sweetener and does not promote calorie hike. The purest form of fructose is used in products to enrich its quality, texture, and add aroma to it.

Rising health concerns among consumers and growing awareness about healthy food products (https://marketresearch.biz/report/fructose-market/)is in turn increasing the consumption of low calorie and sugar-free food and beverages. Growing demand for healthy food is expected to boost the demand for fructose market over the forecast period. Technical advancements in the dietary food market are estimated to fuel the demand for fructose.

Stringent regulations for fructose and its derivatives along with low awareness among the consumers regarding consumption of different forms of sugars are estimated to be the major restraining factors for the market growth over the period.

The product segment includes High fructose corn syrup, fructose syrup, and fructose solids. High fructose corn syrup is the largest product segment. It is available in two variants of 42% and 55% of fructose concentration. It contains a substantial amount of glucose. High fructose corn syrup helps the food & beverages professionals to keep down the prices of the products by maintaining the quality, texture, and enhancing the flavor. Furthermore, high fructose corn syrup costs less compared to other sweeteners.

The application segment includes processed food, beverages, dairy products, confectionery, bakery & cereals and others. The demand for ready to eat food and convenience food is expected to rise due to changing consumer habits, which is estimated to boost the utilization of fructose in processed food segment over the forecast period. Companies are investing heavily in branding and promotions of the products to create brand awareness, which is estimated to fuel the demand for processed food over the forecast period.

Do Inquiry of the Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/fructose-market/#inquiry

The regional segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate fructose market. Growing health awareness among the people is expected to drive the fructose market in the region. Increasing demand for healthy snacks coupled with the presence of major manufacturers in the region is estimated to boost the growth of fructose market in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. Growing demand for sugar-free foods due to the presence of a large number of diabetic population is estimated to boost the demand for fructose in the region.

Key players operating in the global fructose market include Tate &Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland, ADM Corn Processing, Galam, Ajinomoto Co., DuPont Nutrition & health, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., JK Sucralose, Bell Chem Corporation, and Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.