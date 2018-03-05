Global Freight Trucking Market: Rising Demand for Quality Perishable Products Fuelling Growth

The global freight trucking market is projected to witness steady growth during the assessment period 2017-2025, according to a new research study added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Freight Trucking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” is a comprehensive source of information that analyzes the key factors that are shaping the global market.

According to the report, the growth of the global freight trucking market continues to be driven by a range of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. The efficacy of freight trucks as an affordable means of transport is likely to boost their demand during the assessment period. Freight truck sales are also projected to witness an increase on account of the steady advances in the online shopping sector.

According to the report, rising demand for perishable products is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market during the assessment period. Consumers are prioritizing nutritious food and do not want to compromise on the quality, which has led to an increased demand for refrigerated trucks.

To give readers detailed insights on the global freight trucking market, the report has segmented the market on the basis of type, cargo type, distance, size, end-user, and region. The key segments on the basis of type include lorry tank, flatbed truck, refrigerated truck, truck trailer, and ‘others’. By size, the leading segments include light, medium, and heavy trucks. On the basis of distance, the key segments range from 50 miles or less to above 501 miles. The key segments in the cargo type include dry bulk goods, postal, oil & diesel, and others. The end-use segmentation includes oil & gas, defense, chemicals, industrial & manufacturing, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical & healthcare.

According to report’s estimates, refrigerated trucks are witnessing steady demand on account of growing demand for perishable food products. Food and beverage manufacturers are ensuring that there is minimum nutrient loss during long distance transportation, and this has led to increased demand for freight trucking market during the assessment period.

The report also offers insightful analysis on the key players operating in this market. The business and product strategies of some of the leading players in the market has been studied in detail. According to the report, some of the leading players in the market include Cargo Carriers (Johannesburg, Gauteng), FedEx Corporation (Tennessee, United States), Ceva Holdings LLC, (London, United Kingdom), United Parcel Service Inc. (Georgia, United States), Kuehne+Nagal Incorporated, (Bremen, Germany), Tuma Transport (Johannesburg, South Africa), Interlogix Privated Limited (Durban), Swift Transportation (Harare, Zimbabwe), Transtech Logistic (Johannesburg, South Africa), Procet Freight (South Africa),Concargo Private Limited (South Africa), Werner Enterprise (Omaha, Nebraska)

