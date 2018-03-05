Global Foam Mattress Market Research Report By Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025: Global QYResearch

​The recently published report titled ​Global Foam Mattress Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Foam Mattress Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The “Global Foam Mattress Industry Report 2018” is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Foam Mattress Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Foam Mattress Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Foam Mattress Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Foam Mattress Market Research Report 2018

1 Foam Mattress Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foam Mattress

1.2 Foam Mattress Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Foam Mattress Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Foam Mattress Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Polyurethane Foam Mattress

1.2.4 Memory Foam Mattress

1.2.5 Latex Foam Mattress

1.3 Global Foam Mattress Segment by Application

1.3.1 Foam Mattress Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Private Households

1.3.3 Hotels

1.3.4 Hospitals

1.4 Global Foam Mattress Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Foam Mattress Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Foam Mattress (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Foam Mattress Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Foam Mattress Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Foam Mattress Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Foam Mattress Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Foam Mattress Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Foam Mattress Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Foam Mattress Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Foam Mattress Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Foam Mattress Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Foam Mattress Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Foam Mattress Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Foam Mattress Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Foam Mattress Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Foam Mattress Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Foam Mattress Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Foam Mattress Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Foam Mattress Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Foam Mattress Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Foam Mattress Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Foam Mattress Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Foam Mattress Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Foam Mattress Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Foam Mattress Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Foam Mattress Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Foam Mattress Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Foam Mattress Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Foam Mattress Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Foam Mattress Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Foam Mattress Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Foam Mattress Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Foam Mattress Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Foam Mattress Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Hilding Anders

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Foam Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Hilding Anders Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Pikolin

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Foam Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Pikolin Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Recticel

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Foam Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Recticel Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Silentnight

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Foam Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Silentnight Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Sealy

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Foam Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Sealy Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Simmons

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Foam Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Simmons Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Breckle

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Foam Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Breckle Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Magniflex

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Foam Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Magniflex Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Tempur-Pedic

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Foam Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Tempur-Pedic Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Ekornes

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Foam Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Ekornes Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Select Comfort

7.12 Serta

7.13 Veldeman Group

7.14 Auping Group

7.15 KingKoil

7.16 Ecus

7.17 Ruf-Betten

8 Foam Mattress Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Foam Mattress Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Foam Mattress

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Foam Mattress Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Foam Mattress Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Foam Mattress Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Foam Mattress Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Foam Mattress Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Foam Mattress Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Foam Mattress Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Foam Mattress Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Foam Mattress Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Foam Mattress Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Foam Mattress Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Foam Mattress Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Foam Mattress Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Foam Mattress Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Foam Mattress Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Foam Mattress Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

