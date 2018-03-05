Global Flocculants And Coagulants Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Flocculants and coagulants are chemicals used in cleaning of effluent water. Coagulation and flocculation are techniques done prior to sedimentation and filtration of water. Coagulants neutralize the negative electrical charge on particles, destabilizing the forces keeping colloids apart. Flocculants allows the destabilized particles (https://marketresearch.biz/report/flocculants-coagulants-market/) to settle together and to form a collective mass of particles, which helps in easy removal of the contaminants. Flocculants are of two types – cationic flocculants and anionic flocculants, some of which are organic coagulants, inorganic coagulants or a mixture of both. Commonly used organic coagulants in water treatment plant are polyamine and Polydiallyldimethyl ammonium chloride (polyDADMAC).

Rising demand for flocculants and coagulations from water treatment plants owing to stringent government regulations on wastewater treatment is a key factor driving growth of the global flocculants and coagulants market. Flocculants and coagulations are extensively used in many end-use industries such as paper & pulp, and oil & gas, for treatment and recycling of wastewater, which is expected to boost demand of these chemicals to further drive growth of the global flocculants and coagulants market over forecast period.

Process of water treatment through flocculation and coagulation also further requires sedimentation and sand filtration, which usually is a time consuming process. Moreover, the choice of flocculants and coagulants depend on the type of water to be treated. Innovative methods such as fiber filtration which provide a better quality of water is one of the key factor expected to hamper growth of the global flocculants and coagulants market over forecast period.

The global flocculants and coagulants market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of region, the global flocculants and coagulants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific dominates the global flocculants and coagulants market in terms of revenue and is expected to remain dominant over forecast period, owing to high demand from growing industrial sector in the emerging economies and stringent environmental norms in the region. The market in North America and Europe are expected to witness steady growth owing to strict regulations and standards for water treatment in the region.

Prominent players in the global flocculants and coagulants market include BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., SNF UK Ltd., Chemserve Trio Pty. Ltd., Cytec Industries Inc., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., and Solenis LLC.