Global Enterprise Content Management Market: BFSI and Manufacturing Among Leading Adopters

The global enterprise content management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the assessment period 2017-2025, according to a new research added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Enterprise Content Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” offers detailed insights on the key factors that are likely to impact the growth of the enterprise content management market during the assessment period.

The report offers detailed analysis on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to shape market growth during the assessment period. According to the report, growing adoption of Big Data analytics and the dire need to effectively disseminate the findings of enormous volume of data are likely to boost the enterprise content management market during the assessment period.

The report projects that owing to growing emphasis by financial institutions on streamline data generation and analysis, enterprise content management solutions will gain adoption during the assessment period. However, high cost, combined with limited awareness on the benefits of enterprise content management in developing countries is likely to impede demand.

The report offers detailed segment-wise analysis and insights on the global enterprise content management market. The segment-wise analysis gives readers a holistic perspective on the key growth areas, along with information on weak pockets of development. By component, the key segments include software and services. By enterprise size, the report has segmented the market on the basis of large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. The solution segment of the market includes document management, eDiscovery, case management, record management, workflow management, and digital asset management. The leading industry segments include BFSI, retail, education, manufacturing, government and public, telecom & IT, and healthcare. The region-wise analysis includes North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America.

According to the report, document management segment is the largest on the basis of revenue, and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the assessment period. By end-use industry, BFSI and manufacturing are among the most prominent adopters of enterprise content management. The report projects these two segments to remain the most prominent on the basis of revenue. North America is the largest market for enterprise content management, with the US at the forefront of adoption. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific is also witnessing steady growth, with China and India providing growth opportunities to manufacturers.

The report has also offers detailed analysis on the competitive landscape in the global enterprise content management market. The key companies profiled in the report include M-files Inc., Capgemini S.A., EMC Corporation, OpenText Corp., IBM Corporation, Alfresco Software, Inc., Hyland Software, Inc., Laserfiche, Newgen Software, Inc., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Pennywise Solutions Private Ltd., SAP SE, Systemware, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services.

