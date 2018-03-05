Global Enterprise Content Management Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Enterprise Content Management Market”

This report on the global enterprise content management market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included to provide historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global enterprise content management market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in the driving the global enterprise content management market have also been considered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

Global Enterprise Content Management Market: Key Segments

The enterprise content management market has been segmented on the basis of component, by enterprise size, by solution, by industry and by region. Based on component, the market has been further classified into software and services. By enterprise size, the enterprise content management market is classified into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By solution, the enterprise content management market is classified into document management, content management, case management, workflow management, record management, digital asset management, ediscovery and others. By end use industry, the enterprise content management market is classified BFSI, education, government & public, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, telecom & it, and others. Geographically, the report classifies the global enterprise content management market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

The report also includes industry developments in enterprise content management market. Porter Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in Enterprise Content Management market is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the enterprise content management market is also covered in the report.

Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in enterprise content management study. Additionally, the report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Global Enterprise Content Management Market: Competitive Outlook

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2017 – 2025(%), segment revenue contribution, 2017 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the enterprise content management market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of enterprise content management market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global enterprise content management market include Alfresco Software, Inc.; Capgemini S.A., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., EMC Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Laserfiche, M-files Inc., Newgen Software, Inc., OpenText Corp., Pennywise Solutions Private Ltd., SAP SE, Systemware, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services. have also been added in the report.

Market Segmentation:

The Enterprise Content Management market has been segmented as below:

Enterprise Content Management market Analysis, by Component

Software

Services

Enterprise Content Management market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Enterprise Content Management market Analysis, by Solution

Document Management

Content Management

Case Management

Workflow management

Record Management

Digital Asset Management

Ediscovery

Others

Enterprise Content Management market Analysis, by Industry

BFSI

Education

Government & Public

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

The Enterprise Content Management Analysis, By Country/Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

