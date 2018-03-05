Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Electric Two Wheeler Market Report 2018: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Manufactures Analysis To 2023 of 100 pages expands comprehensive information on Global Electric two-wheeler Market.

Electric Two Wheeler Companies analyzed in report are:

Accell Group (Netherlands), Vmoto Limited (Australia), NYCeWheels (U.S.), Derby Cycle AG (Germany), Easy Motion USA (California), Moustache Bikes (France), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co (China), myStromer AG (Switzerland), Karbon Kinetics Limited (U.K.) and Pedego Electric Bikes (California) among others.

Download Sample PDF Report of Global Electric two-wheeler Market Forecast To 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5456

Global Electric Two Wheeler Market by Battery type, Product, Technology, Type and By Region Forecast To 2023. Electric two-wheelers are plug-in electric vehicles that can be recharged from an external source of electricity.

Electric Two Wheeler Industry 2018 To 2023 Market Analysis:

Global Electric two-wheeler Market shows remarkable growth of 5% in next 4 years. The electricity stored on board in a rechargeable battery is capable of supplying power to one or more electric motors for attaining locomotion.

The global electric two-wheeler market is majorly driven by the increase in the prices of fuel. The prices of crude oil are increasing very rapidly, with the availability of the crude oil decreasing day by day. Due to these factors, the mindset of the population is shifting their preference towards electric two-wheelers. Also, the developing nations such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia, among others are becoming manufacturing hubs for global automotive players.

As the global auto-manufacturers continue to expand into growing and emerging markets, the demand for electric two-wheelers such as an electric motorcycle, electric bicycle and electric scooter will also rise.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the Battery type, the global electric two-wheeler market has been segmented as sealed lead acid, Li-ion and Ni-MH. Amongst these, Li-ion segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market. The lithium-ion batteries possess superior energy, power density and superior cycling ability. The Li-ion battery is considered a core technology for EV applications as they are lightweight and have a high energy density, high power, long life, low self-discharging rate, and wide temperature range. However, the disadvantages of Li-ion batteries are their high cost and safety concerns. These batteries also provide a wide range of advantages such as high energy storage, good cycle life, high energy efficiency and high unit cell voltage.

Geographic Market Analysis:

Geographically, the global Electric two-wheeler market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global electric two-wheeler market. The presence of China, Japan and South Korea, is one of the major factors driving the electric motorcycle and scooter market. China is the largest market for an electric two-wheeler.

Browse Full Report on Electric two wheeler Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-two-wheeler-market-5456

Global Electric two wheeler market Research Insights:

The report for Global Electric two-wheeler Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com