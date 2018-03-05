Global Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Digital mobile X-Ray devices are portable X-Ray machines which use digital sensors to produce an image instead of traditional photographic film. These devices are time-efficient as they give quick image preview, with enhanced quality, and use less radiation to produce and X-Ray image.

Key factor driving growth of the global digital mobile X-Ray devices market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/digital-mobile-x-ray-devices-market/) is rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as lung diseases and cancers, skeletal fractures due to injuries, accident, etc., and increasing bone related diseases globally. In addition, constant technological advancements in the field of medical imaging equipments, less radiation requirement by these devices, and availability of innovative point of care (POC) devices are some more factors expected to fuel growth of the digital mobile X-Ray devices market.

High cost involved for manufacturing and clinical trials of these digital devices, and inadequate imaging infrastructure in developing countries is expected to challenge growth of the global digital mobile X-Ray devices market. However, development of cost-effective devices may create opportunities for players in the global digital mobile X-Ray devices market.

Global digital mobile X-Ray devices has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, end user, and region. On the basis of region, the global digital mobile X-Ray devices has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market dominates the digital mobile X-Ray devices market primarily due to increasing early adoption of technological advancements in countries in the region, and rising geriatric population. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness highest CAGR in terms of revenue owing to key manufacturers targeting Asia Pacific for establishing manufacturing units in countries in this region to enter untapped market, and to reduce manufacturing costs.

Key players operating in the digital mobile X-Ray products market include Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Virtual Imaging, Inc., Ziehm Imaging, Inc., and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.