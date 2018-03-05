Global Coil Coatings Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Coil coating is a continuous, automated process for coating metal before fabrication into final products. Coil coating is used for metals such as steel or aluminium to keep them clean, pre-treated, coat flat coils or sheets through a continuous process before fabrication. This helps to increase life of the coils by keeping fragile aluminium fins protected from corrosive agents in severe environments. Coil coating process (https://marketresearch.biz/report/coil-coatings-market/) consist of six stages – cleaning, conversion treatment, drying, primer coating, top coating, and foil lamination.

Rising demand of steel and aluminium in transportation and construction industry is a key factor driving growth of the global coil coating market. In addition, cost effective for end user, and Minimal pollution with little waste products are other factors expected to propel growth of the global coil coatings market over the forecast period.

Owing to properties of coil coating such as strain resistance, and flexibility, it is used in packaging materials. Increasing demand for high efficiency packaging material globally for transportation and storage applications is further expected to drive growth of the global coil coating market over the forecast period.

However, increasing use of substitute product such as engineering plastics – polycarbonate – in automotive industry is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global coil coating market. Additionally, coil coatings are not long-lasting or resilient as compared to other coatings which is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global coil coating market over the forecast period.

The global coil coatings market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and region. On the basis of region, the global coil coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market is a dominant player in the global coil coatings market and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue. This is attributed to rising demand of coil coating in the manufacturing of refrigerators, freezers, microwave ovens, dryers, etc. in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to growing construction, metal, and automotive industries in emerging economies in the region.

Prominent players in the global coil coatings market include Akzonobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, DuPont, Henkel AG & Co., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Becker Industrial Coatings AB, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Wacker Chemie AG.