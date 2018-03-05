Global CMP Slurry Market Projected to Grow at 7.6% CAGR through 2026

A new exhaustive report titled “CMP Slurry Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has recently been added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report focuses on analyzing historical trends in the CMP slurry market globally and offers an in-depth analysis on the global market for the period 2017-2026. According to the report, the global CMP slurry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the assessment period.

The report offers a detailed analysis on the key factors that are impacting the growth of the global CMP slurry market. Analysis on the drivers, restrains, opportunities, and threats impacting the market has been included in the report. Readers will gain in-depth insights on the historical developments in the CMP slurry market, along with projections on future growth. The leading companies in the market have also been profiled, and their key strategies have been discussed in detail.

According to the report, CMP slurries have been used in backend applications in the semiconductor industry for a long time; however, growing applications in front-end systems are likely to provide an impetus to market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, growth of the semiconductor industry and wide ranging applications of CMP slurries in non-traditional avenues are also likely to provide an impetus to market growth.

The global market has been divided into segments for detailed analysis in the report which are product type and region. These segments are further divided into sub-segments. The product type segment is categorized into aluminum oxide, silica, cerium oxide, ceramic and others. Geographically, the region segment is divided into major regions which are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

According to the report, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to remain the largest market for CMP slurries during the assessment period. APEJ is home to a large number of manufacturing industries around the globe, and demand for CMP slurries has remained significant in these end-user industries. The report projects China and India to be among the leading markets for CMP slurries in APEJ.

The competition landscape section of the report profile some of the leading companies in the market. Some of the key companies are Cabot Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Dow Chemicals, Applied Materials, Evonik, Hitachi Chemical, FujiFilm, BASF, 3M and Fujimi Corporation.

