Global Automotive Sunroof Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Automotive sunroof is a movable overhead panel in cars, which uncover the opening in the roof, this function allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. This function in cars is either manually operated or motor driven. The automotive sunroof panel retracts (https://marketresearch.biz/report/automotive-sunroof-market/)into a space built in between the roof and headliner. It enhances the overall aesthetic appearance and maximum ventilation of the car. Automotive sunroof includes two type of panels, either made of glass or fiber, and are available in many shapes, sizes, and styles.

Rising demand for high-end luxurious and premium cars in developed and developing countries, increasing disposable income among consumers, and technological advancement in automotive industries are key factors driving growth of the global automotive sunroof market. Rising number of millennials with an inclination towards premium products are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global automotive sunroof market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of installation, and high maintenance cost to avoid water clogging and leakage in the car are key factors restraining growth of the global automotive sunroof market. Poor calibrations, leakage, electrical failures, improper installation are few of the growing concerns which are likely to hamper the growth of the global automotive sunroof market.

The global automotive sunroof market has been segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of region, the global automotive sunroof market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Do Inquiry of the Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/automotive-sunroof-market/#inquiry

The market in Europe dominated the global automotive sunroof market and accounted for highest revenue share, owing to growing millennial population, high disposable income and rising demand for luxurious and premium cars. North America accounted for the second largest, followed by Asia Pacific in terms of revenue share, owing to high demand for folding ragtop sunroof in countries in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in the global automotive sunroof market owing to increasing consumer preference towards automotive sunroof in emerging economies in this region.

Prominent players in the global automotive sunroof market include Webasto Roof Systems Inc., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products, LLC, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Valmet Automotive Inc., Mitsuba Corporation (Japan) and Johnan America, Inc. Other prominent players in the global automotive sunroof market include CIE Automotive, Automotive Sunroof Company, Yachiyo Industry Company Ltd., and Erickson Auto Trim LLC.