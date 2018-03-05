Global Automotive Radar Market Analysis & Future Assessment for the Period 2017 – 2026

Over the years, it has been analyzed that increasing concern over safety features to restricting rising accident rate across emerging economies together with continuous inventions in radar technology is likely to motivate the automotive radar market. Furthermore, the dipping prices of automobiles merged with constituent cost is capable of pushing the market for automotive radar in the near future. In order to study this, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has added a new report titled “Automotive Radar Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast 2017 – 2026”, to its wide online database.

This research report discusses the current and future prospects of automotive radar across the global platform. Readers can gain access to market dynamics and other related aspects that shape the target market.

This intelligent report begins with the executive summary and introduction which provides a clear view of the overall automotive radar market. Further, the presence of an extensive analysis associated to the automotive radar market presented in terms of US dollars is available to satisfy the global audience. Readers can learn about the technological advancements together with opportunity analysis associated to all factors connected to the automotive radar market.

As the report proceeds, you can grab information about the market segmentation which bifurcates the automotive radar market on the basis of region, range type, sales channel and application type. The prime regions mentioned in the report are North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, APEJ and MEA. Further, on the basis of range type, the automotive radars are available as long range, short range and medium range. The various applications studied in this report are adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency brake, blind spot information, autonomous park assist and others. Each of these segments are studied in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), market share comparison and Y-o-Y growth.

Finally, the competition landscape is mentioned in a brief yet comprehensive format which delivers all the necessary evidence relating to the immediate competition. Readers can learn about the prime market players along with their company overview, strategies adopted, recent developments and key financials. Some of the major companies profiled in the report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive Plc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Mando Corporation, Magna International Inc., InnoSenT GmbH and Infineon Technologies AG. All this data is essential for new entrants to create a better understanding about the automotive radar market.

