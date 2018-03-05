Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Ammonium sulfate is an odorless, white crystalline solid, mainly used in nitrogenous fertilizers or compound fertilizers. In production of caprolactam (CPL), Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) and acrylonitrile, yields ammonium sulfate as a by-product on large scale. Ammonium sulfate also has extensive applications in food industry, chemical, wood pulp, textile and pharmaceutical industries.

Rising demand for ammonium sulfate from fertilizer industry (https://marketresearch.biz/report/ammonium-sulfate-market/) due to its effectiveness on alkaline and damp soil is a key factor driving growth of the global ammonium sulfate market. In addition, rising demand for ammonium sulfate compound from various end-use industries such as electronics, chemicals and food industries is another factor expected to drive growth of the global ammonium sulfate market over forecast period.

Heath hazards caused by ammonium sulfate such as irritation, inflammation due to inhalation or ingestion may cause health complications in gastrointestinal tract including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are key factors restraining growth of the global ammonium sulfate market. Stringent government regulations due to its toxicity towards environment is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global ammonium sulfate market over forecast period.

Development of new products such as granular, large crystals by increased investments in R&D activities will be a potential opportunity for players in the global ammonium sulfate market over forecast period.

The global ammonium sulfate market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application and region. On the basis of region, the global ammonium sulfate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in the global ammonium sulfate market, owing to presence of prominent players in the region. However, due to strict regulations, the ammonium sulfate market is expected to witness a declining demand over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth with the highest CAGR, owing to government initiatives to increase production yield of farmlands.

Prominent players in the global ammonium sulfate market include BASF SE, Honeywell, Domo Chemicals nv, Agrium Inc., Evonik Industries AG, HELM AG, Arkema S.A., LANXESS AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited and Honeywell International Inc.