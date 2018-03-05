Global Acidity Regulators Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Acidity regulators also known as pH control agents which provide food flavor to food and beverages. Acidity regulators can be organic acids or mineral acids, neutralizing agents, bases, or buffering agents. These regulators help the foods to increase their shelf life by preventing it from bacteria and maintains the desired quality of the product.

Growing usage of acidity regulators in food & beverage industry such as in confectionery, bakery, sauces, contaminants, and dressings is expected to drive the market. Moreover, growing demand for cold drinks, fast food, bakery products and other food & beverages products is expected to fuel growth of the market over the forecast period. The ability of regulators to increase the shelf life of the food & beverages is estimated to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. Growing demand for processed foods such as noodles, wafers, and bean curd is expected to drive the acidity regulators market over the forecast period. Increasing purchasing power of consumers has fueled the demand for sauces, condiments, dressings and bakery products. Growing demand in end application industries is expected to drive the market for acidity regulators.

However, excessive consumption of these regulators results in various health issues such as vomiting, diarrhea, and unsettled stomach, and is expected to hamper growth of this market.

The global acidity regulators market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global acidity regulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific market is expected to be the largest acidity regulators market owing to the growth of food & beverages industry in India and China. Moreover, non-alcoholic beverages industry growth in China and India is expected to fuel the market for acidity regulators in the region. North America acidity regulators market is expected to witness growth owing to rise in demand for fruit beverages.

Key players operating in the global acidity regulators market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, American Tartaric Products Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc., Bartek Ingredients Inc., Jungbunzlauer Ag, Celrich Products Pvt. Ltd., Brenntag Pacific Inc., F.B.C Industries Inc., Kerry Group.