Fishmeal Market | Worldwide Industry Survey, Trends, Outlook and Overview by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Fishmeal is a ground brown powder or cake, obtained by pressing the cooked fish to remove fish oil and water. It is an important source of nutrients and proteins used for improving the feed quality in the manufacturing process. It contains essential amino acids, fatty acids and other minerals which are required for the growth & development of livestock animals. The most common source for fishmeal is salmon, trout, carps, crustaceans, and tilapias fish.

A high nutritional benefit obtained from fishmeal additives is supporting its sale across the globe. Shifting consumer’s preferences towards a healthy diet and increasing consumption of seafood are the key drivers for the market. High use of salmon and trout fish in various feed formulation is experiencing a high demand owing to its nutritive characteristics. Additionally, the presence of high amount of proteins & vitamins in fish has uplifted the fishmeal market.

Moreover, increased demand for non-vegan food has uplifted the demand for nutritive feed, which has uplifted the fishmeal market. Additionally, product enhancement & technological advancement is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the fishmeal market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5532

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global fishmeal market: Oceana Group Limited (South Africa)FMC Corporation (U.S.), Empresas Copec S.A. (Chile), Biomega AS (Norway), Croda International Plc. (U.K), Pioneer Fishing (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), Calysta, Inc. (U.S.), The Scoular Company (U.S.), and Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS (Norway)

Key Findings:

The demand for salmon & trout fish is high among the fishmeal manufacturers

European region is experiencing a higher growth rate in the global fishmeal market

Mar 2017, Royal DSM and Evonik have announced their intention to establish a joint venture for omega-3 fatty acid products from natural marine algae for animal nutrition

Segments:

The global fishmeal market is segmented into source and livestock.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into salmon, trout, carps, crustaceans, tilapias, and others. Among all the types, the salmon segment is dominating the market followed by the trout owing to the presence of high amount of proteins and vitamins, and its higher use in the feed products for high nutrition attributes.

On the basis of the livestock, it is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic, and others. Among all, the aquatic segment is dominating the market based on increased consumption of marine products globally. However, the poultry segment is likely to observe steady growth over the forecast period owing to increase in demand for meat and meat products.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fishmeal-market-5532

Regional Analysis:

The Global Fishmeal Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the fishmeal market followed by North America. In the Asia Pacific region, India and China are the major consumers of fishmeal, which have resulted in the market growth of this region. Furthermore, increasing consumption of seafood and aquatic animals in the developing countries of Asia Pacific region has positively resulted in the growth of the fishmeal market.

Moreover, increasing demand for nutritive additives in feed, such as fishmeal has a positive influence in countries like the U.K, Germany, and France in the European region, which is likely to boost the fishmeal market during the forecast period.