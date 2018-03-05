Different State of India and Different Types of Handicrafts

Every state of India is very famous for its arts and crafts. Due to varied culture and diversity the techniques and making process of the wooden handicrafts is really different. Every state of India is very famous for its peculiar wooden arts and crafts. In this press release we will try to understand that how different states provide the wooden handicraft in different varieties –

Uttar Pradesh is famous for its beautiful hill range. These hills provide the basic raw material for manufacturing the beautiful wooden handicrafts. The biggest quality of the Uttar Pradesh handicrafts is this they have the beautiful design, arts, and patterns, design including the long span of life.

Madhya Pradesh is famous for its forest properties. There is a huge number of the Sal, sheesham, oak and Kikar trees. The wood is used to make the masks, toys, boxes, flower vases, furniture, wall panels, doors, windows, wall panels, idols and statues. Madhya Pradesh is the heart of Indian subcontinent which is generally famous for its painted and carved handicrafts.

Rajasthan is also famous for its wooden carved handicraft products. At the doorsteps of the houses many diagrams of the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata can be seen which shows the elegant painting and designing skill of the Rajasthani handicrafts and furniture items. Rajasthan is famous for the following handicraft and furniture items – table, racks, chair, cabinets, carved tables, trays, chessboard etc.

Gujarat is famous for carved wooden furniture and handicrafts. The handicrafts are generally made of ebony, redwood, tin and some precious metals. The traditional designs of the handicraft items are mad here and the craftsmen here paint them with bright colors. Gujarat is famous for its furniture and chests.

In arunachal Pradesh there is a plenty of oak, sheesham and teak trees. So generally here there is a population of tribal people so there is a plenty of wooden toys, cups, bowls and dishes. Here carved statues of warriors are also very famous.