Care Dental Platinum: A Dentist for Nervous Patients in London

Severe anxiety over visiting the dentist can become a thing of the past with the correct care and approach from a dentist for nervous patients in London.

[4/3/2018] – Care Dental Platinum tackles dental phobia head on with its Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM.

Care Dental Platinum: Dr. Bashar Al-Naher

Dr. Bashar is the man behind Care Dental Platinum. At this dentist for nervous patients, Dr. Bashar practises the Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM, which he developed and validated through extensive research as part of his Master’s degree in hypnosis applied to dentistry at University College London.

The results of his research to provide a dentist for nervous patients in London: up to 98% of patients can reap the benefits of pain-free, comfortable and relaxing dentistry.

Care Dental Platinum: the go-to dentist for nervous patients in London

Dr. Bashar’s qualifications speak for themselves when it comes to his ability as a dentist for nervous patients in London. In addition to his Master’s degree in hypnosis as applied to dentistry, he holds two diplomas in clinical hypnosis, which his patients at Care Dental Platinum can benefit from. He was also awarded the accolade of 2016 Best Treatment of Nervous Patients at the Private Dentistry Awards, again at the 2017 Awards and the 2017 award for Best Treatment of Nervous Patients at the Oral Health Awards – a testament to his skills as a dentist for nervous patients in London.

The Enjoyable Dentistry Technique at Care Dental Platinum

As a dentist for nervous patients in London, Care Dental Platinum uses as combination of relaxation techniques, tranquillity and nitrous oxide to ensure patients can not only relax, but even enjoy, their dental treatment. Those looking for a dentist for nervous patients in London will find that at Care Dental Platinum they are welcomed as a guest into a friendly, calming environment that immediately sets the tone for what’s ahead.

All bases covered at Care Dental Platinum: a dentist for nervous patients in London

The Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM has proven to be a success in treating anxious dental patients with a variety of root causes for their dental phobia. This includes the fear of actually visiting the dental practice to specific worries about certain dental treatments. The holistic approach adopted at this dentist for nervous patients in London means Care Dental Platinum is adept at helping patients experiencing all levels of dental anxiety.